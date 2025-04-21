Rahul Gandhi's Election Commission Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm in India
Rahul Gandhi's comments about the Election Commission in the US have triggered a political uproar. Congress leaders back his claims about fake voters, while the BJP rebukes him for tarnishing India's democracy globally. The controversy highlights the deep political divides over electoral transparency and institutional integrity.
Rahul Gandhi's recent comments in Boston, targeting the Election Commission of India, have caused a heated political debate in India. The Congress party has thrown its support behind Gandhi, who claims that votes were rigged in Maharashtra, criticizing the constitutional body's lack of action.
Congress spokesperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda insist that Gandhi's concerns about 'fake voters' are valid. Meanwhile, allies like Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray echo this sentiment, suggesting interference from ruling party quarters.
On the other side, prominent BJP figures such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla have launched attacks against Gandhi, accusing him of defaming India's institutions on international platforms. They claim his allegations reflect his frustration over political defeats.
