Pentagon Chief's Leak Controversy Sparks White House Denial

The White House has categorically denied speculations that it has begun the process of finding a replacement for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This rebuttal came after reports surfaced about Hegseth allegedly leaking details regarding a U.S. operation targeting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokesperson, addressed these rumors by labeling an NPR story as inaccurate. Leavitt asserted that President Biden offers full support to Hegseth, corroborated by a statement made on his social media account, X, earlier today.

The controversy stems from allegations that Hegseth shared information on a commercial messaging platform, raising concerns about the security of sensitive military operations. Despite these claims, the administration remains firm in backing the current defense secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)