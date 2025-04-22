Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Iran's Diplomatic Mission to China

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China on April 23, as announced by China's foreign ministry. The visit aims to discuss bilateral and international issues and is seen as a move to deepen political trust between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:57 IST
Strengthening Ties: Iran's Diplomatic Mission to China
  • Country:
  • China

In a diplomatic gesture aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, will travel to China on April 23, 2023. The announcement comes from the Chinese foreign ministry, which extended the invitation.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, discussions during the visit will focus on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest. The move underscores both nations' commitment to addressing pressing global concerns collaboratively.

The visit is perceived as an important step in fortifying political mutual trust between Iran and China, signaling a joint effort to enhance diplomatic cooperation and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025