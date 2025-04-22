Strengthening Ties: Iran's Diplomatic Mission to China
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China on April 23, as announced by China's foreign ministry. The visit aims to discuss bilateral and international issues and is seen as a move to deepen political trust between the two nations.
In a diplomatic gesture aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, will travel to China on April 23, 2023. The announcement comes from the Chinese foreign ministry, which extended the invitation.
According to the ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, discussions during the visit will focus on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest. The move underscores both nations' commitment to addressing pressing global concerns collaboratively.
The visit is perceived as an important step in fortifying political mutual trust between Iran and China, signaling a joint effort to enhance diplomatic cooperation and dialogue.
