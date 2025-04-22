Left Menu

Reviving Historic Ties: PM Modi's Visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia highlights the enduring relationship between the two nations. Congress reminisces about the initial visit of the Saudi King to India in 1955 and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's subsequent trip. Modi emphasizes the growing strategic partnership in areas like defense, trade, and energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia marks a significant moment, underscoring the deep-rooted bond between the two nations. As Modi embarks on this diplomatic journey, Congress draws parallels with the 1955 visit of the Saudi King and Nehru's follow-up visit.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared memories of the 1955 diplomatic events, reminiscing about the Saudi King's extensive 17-day Indian tour, which overlapped with visits from Soviet leaders. Ramesh highlighted these historic missions in a social media post as Prime Minister Modi prepares for his own diplomatic discussions.

In a departure statement, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the evolving strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing collaborations in defense, trade, investment, and energy sectors. His visit aims to reinforce this multi-faceted relationship further.

