Reviving Historic Ties: PM Modi's Visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia marks a significant moment, underscoring the deep-rooted bond between the two nations. As Modi embarks on this diplomatic journey, Congress draws parallels with the 1955 visit of the Saudi King and Nehru's follow-up visit.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared memories of the 1955 diplomatic events, reminiscing about the Saudi King's extensive 17-day Indian tour, which overlapped with visits from Soviet leaders. Ramesh highlighted these historic missions in a social media post as Prime Minister Modi prepares for his own diplomatic discussions.

In a departure statement, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the evolving strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing collaborations in defense, trade, investment, and energy sectors. His visit aims to reinforce this multi-faceted relationship further.

