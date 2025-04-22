Left Menu

Sorrow and Legacy: Filipinos Honor Pope Francis at Manila Cathedral

Filipinos gathered at Manila Cathedral to mourn the passing of Pope Francis, reflecting on his impactful visit in 2015 and his emphasis on social justice. As the Catholic community prepares for the next conclave, Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle emerges as a potential candidate, representing hope for an Asian pontiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:40 IST
Pope Francis

Filipinos gathered at Manila Cathedral to pay their respects following the passing of Pope Francis. Mourners knelt before a framed photo surrounded by flowers and candles, reflecting on the pontiff's legacy in one of the world's largest Catholic nations.

Pope Francis, affectionately known as "Lolo Kiko," was remembered for his historic 2015 visit to the Philippines, during which he urged Filipinos to reject social systems perpetuating poverty and corruption. As the Church faces a new conclave, discussions highlight the potential for Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to become the first Asian pope.

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has historically influenced political and social matters, including leading movements against dictatorship and advocating for human rights. As the faithful await the election of a new pope, many feel hope for continued leadership in the spirit of Francis' inclusive and justice-oriented vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

