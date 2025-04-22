Sorrow and Legacy: Filipinos Honor Pope Francis at Manila Cathedral

Filipinos gathered at Manila Cathedral to pay their respects following the passing of Pope Francis. Mourners knelt before a framed photo surrounded by flowers and candles, reflecting on the pontiff's legacy in one of the world's largest Catholic nations.

Pope Francis, affectionately known as "Lolo Kiko," was remembered for his historic 2015 visit to the Philippines, during which he urged Filipinos to reject social systems perpetuating poverty and corruption. As the Church faces a new conclave, discussions highlight the potential for Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to become the first Asian pope.

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has historically influenced political and social matters, including leading movements against dictatorship and advocating for human rights. As the faithful await the election of a new pope, many feel hope for continued leadership in the spirit of Francis' inclusive and justice-oriented vision.

