BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Amid National Herald Case Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of Rahul Gandhi following his comments about the Election Commission (EC) during a recent event in the United States.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli accused the Congress leader of trying to shift focus away from the ongoing National Herald case involving the Gandhi family. Kohli highlighted the silence of the Gandhi family on the issue, while senior Congress leaders step in for their defense.

Kohli defended the EC as having an impeccable track record and accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions for its own motives. Meanwhile, from the US, Rahul Gandhi continued to voice his doubts about the EC, a move which BJP labeled as traitorous.

(With inputs from agencies.)