Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Modi Mobilizes Response

In the wake of a deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate and comprehensive action. The prime minister's directives include sending Shah to the Union Territory to assess the situation firsthand.

The attack took place at the popular tourist hotspot in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in the loss of multiple lives and leaving at least 20 individuals injured. This incident marks one of the most severe attacks on civilians in recent years, according to local officials.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to express his concern over the severity of the attack, highlighting its unprecedented scale. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring the security and safety of both residents and tourists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)