Left Menu

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Modi Mobilizes Response

A terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contact Home Minister Amit Shah. With multiple casualties and injuries, Modi instructed Shah to visit the Union Territory. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as unprecedented in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:59 IST
Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Modi Mobilizes Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate and comprehensive action. The prime minister's directives include sending Shah to the Union Territory to assess the situation firsthand.

The attack took place at the popular tourist hotspot in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in the loss of multiple lives and leaving at least 20 individuals injured. This incident marks one of the most severe attacks on civilians in recent years, according to local officials.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to express his concern over the severity of the attack, highlighting its unprecedented scale. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring the security and safety of both residents and tourists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025