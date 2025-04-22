Tragedy in Pahalgam: Karnataka Businessman Killed

A businessman from Karnataka's Shivamogga district was tragically shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, according to his family.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences over the untimely demise of Manjunath Rao. Following the incident, Siddaramaiah convened a meeting with officials to discuss the situation further. A team from Karnataka has left for Kashmir to evaluate and assist with the ongoing scenario, as per an official state release.

The attack disrupted a regular afternoon in Pahalgam's picturesque meadow, a favorite among tourists. Several visitors were feared dead, and around 20 people sustained injuries when the terrorists opened fire, shattering the tranquility of the region.

