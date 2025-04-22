BJP's Madan Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Tactics

The BJP's Rajasthan unit president, Madan Rathore, launched a scathing critique of the Congress and INDIA bloc on Tuesday, accusing them of attempting to fracture society by misleading the populace.

Addressing a Waqf Reform Jan Jagran Abhiyan workshop in Jaipur, Rathore alleged that a deliberate effort was being made to incite caste-based animosity and class conflict.

He contended that those handling Waqf properties were provoking societal tensions and stressed the importance of unmasking the Waqf (Amendment) Act's true implications. As per a BJP statement, Rathore accused the INDIA bloc of serving the interests of the Gandhi family, contrasting this with PM Modi's aim to uplift all societal classes, including minorities.

