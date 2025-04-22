BJP's Madan Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Tactics
BJP Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore criticized the Congress and INDIA bloc for allegedly creating societal divides. Speaking at a workshop in Jaipur, he accused them of inciting caste animosity and highlighted the need to expose the intentions behind the Waqf Amendment Act, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's inclusive prosperity efforts.
- Country:
- India
The BJP's Rajasthan unit president, Madan Rathore, launched a scathing critique of the Congress and INDIA bloc on Tuesday, accusing them of attempting to fracture society by misleading the populace.
Addressing a Waqf Reform Jan Jagran Abhiyan workshop in Jaipur, Rathore alleged that a deliberate effort was being made to incite caste-based animosity and class conflict.
He contended that those handling Waqf properties were provoking societal tensions and stressed the importance of unmasking the Waqf (Amendment) Act's true implications. As per a BJP statement, Rathore accused the INDIA bloc of serving the interests of the Gandhi family, contrasting this with PM Modi's aim to uplift all societal classes, including minorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Rajasthan
- Madan Rathore
- Congress
- INDIA bloc
- Waqf
- amendment
- Gandhi family
- society
- prosperity
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
Chaos Erupts in Manipur Over Waqf Amendment Support
Manipur in Turmoil: Backlash Against the Waqf Amendment Act
Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act
Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Reform or Political Controversy?