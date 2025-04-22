Left Menu

BJP's Madan Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Tactics

BJP Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore criticized the Congress and INDIA bloc for allegedly creating societal divides. Speaking at a workshop in Jaipur, he accused them of inciting caste animosity and highlighted the need to expose the intentions behind the Waqf Amendment Act, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's inclusive prosperity efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:46 IST
The BJP's Rajasthan unit president, Madan Rathore, launched a scathing critique of the Congress and INDIA bloc on Tuesday, accusing them of attempting to fracture society by misleading the populace.

Addressing a Waqf Reform Jan Jagran Abhiyan workshop in Jaipur, Rathore alleged that a deliberate effort was being made to incite caste-based animosity and class conflict.

He contended that those handling Waqf properties were provoking societal tensions and stressed the importance of unmasking the Waqf (Amendment) Act's true implications. As per a BJP statement, Rathore accused the INDIA bloc of serving the interests of the Gandhi family, contrasting this with PM Modi's aim to uplift all societal classes, including minorities.

