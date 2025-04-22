Reviving the Red: CPI(M)'s Strategic Reboot in West Bengal

Newly elected CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has stressed the pivotal role West Bengal must play in bolstering the party's independence on the national political stage.

During a press conference at the party's state headquarters, Baby acknowledged a decline in the CPI(M)'s electoral performance in both West Bengal and Tripura. However, he asserted that the party is prepared to combat 'neo-fascist forces' and is confident of a significant resurgence.

The CPI(M)'s central committee is tasked with formulating strategies to expand the party's influence. Meanwhile, Baby criticized the Trinamool Congress government for alleged irregularities affecting job security and addressed communal tensions and protests in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)