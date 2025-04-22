Left Menu

Reviving the Red: CPI(M)'s Strategic Reboot in West Bengal

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasizes the crucial role of West Bengal in securing the party's independent strength. Acknowledging electoral declines, Baby outlines the party's strategic plans to regain influence in Bengal and combat 'neo-fascist forces.' He highlights ongoing challenges and anticipates a 'significant comeback.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:49 IST
Reviving the Red: CPI(M)'s Strategic Reboot in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has stressed the pivotal role West Bengal must play in bolstering the party's independence on the national political stage.

During a press conference at the party's state headquarters, Baby acknowledged a decline in the CPI(M)'s electoral performance in both West Bengal and Tripura. However, he asserted that the party is prepared to combat 'neo-fascist forces' and is confident of a significant resurgence.

The CPI(M)'s central committee is tasked with formulating strategies to expand the party's influence. Meanwhile, Baby criticized the Trinamool Congress government for alleged irregularities affecting job security and addressed communal tensions and protests in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025