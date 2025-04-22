Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy at Shimla Event

Minister of State for Textiles, Ajay Tamta, criticized the Congress at an event in Shimla, asserting that they historically sought to suppress Dr. B R Ambedkar's ideas and disrespected him posthumously. Tamta emphasized BJP's efforts to honor Ambedkar. BJP State President Rajeev Bindal accused Congress of constitutional misuses for political advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:32 IST
BJP Slams Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy at Shimla Event
Ajay Tamta
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP, represented by Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta, strongly criticized the Congress for allegedly suppressing the ideas of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Speaking at an event in Shimla, Tamta accused Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar by handing his widow a transportation bill for his remains.

Tamta praised the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting their past efforts to honor Ambedkar, including their 1990 posthumous awarding of the Bharat Ratna and the installation of his portrait in Parliament, influenced by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Further accusations came from BJP State President Rajeev Bindal, who alleged Congress's misuse of the Constitution, notably during the Emergency, which he deemed a dark chapter where constitutional values were compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025