BJP Slams Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy at Shimla Event

The BJP, represented by Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta, strongly criticized the Congress for allegedly suppressing the ideas of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Speaking at an event in Shimla, Tamta accused Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar by handing his widow a transportation bill for his remains.

Tamta praised the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting their past efforts to honor Ambedkar, including their 1990 posthumous awarding of the Bharat Ratna and the installation of his portrait in Parliament, influenced by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Further accusations came from BJP State President Rajeev Bindal, who alleged Congress's misuse of the Constitution, notably during the Emergency, which he deemed a dark chapter where constitutional values were compromised.

