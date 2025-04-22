Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Two Lives Lost in Pahalgam Terror Assault

Two individuals from Karnataka were tragically killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. Bharat Bhushan and Manjunath Rao lost their lives, while Bhushan's wife and young son survived. Local authorities are coordinating safe return for the affected families. Support efforts are underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 22-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:32 IST
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, Karnataka has suffered the loss of two citizens in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Bharath Bhushan, among the deceased, was killed while his wife Sujatha and their toddler survived the tragic incident.

The attack also claimed the life of Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga. Working swiftly to support the victims, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has engaged with Sujata to ensure her and her son's safe return.

Efforts are in motion to facilitate the safe passage of all affected families back to Bengaluru, with senior officers and police teams dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir to manage the logistics and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

