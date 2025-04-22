Left Menu

Terror Strikes Tourists in Kashmir: A Day of Tragedy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where gunmen killed 26 tourists. This marks the deadliest attack since 2019's Pulwama strike. Victims include foreigners and locals. Gupta stated that such cowardly acts will not be overlooked.

A devastating terror attack on tourists shook Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, leaving 26 people dead. Among the victims were tourists, including two foreigners, and locals. This incident represents the worst violence in the region since the infamous 2019 Pulwama attack.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her deep sorrow and outrage over the attack, characterizing it as a 'cowardly and barbaric act'. She conveyed her sympathies to the families of the victims and wished for the recovery of those injured.

Gupta also emphasized that the attack 'will not go unanswered', underscoring a firm commitment to addressing such incidents of terror. Her statement comes at a time when the region is grappling with renewed violence and security challenges.

