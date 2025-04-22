Left Menu

Judge Blocks Expedited Venezuelan Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

A federal judge in Colorado has ruled that Venezuelan migrants must receive a 21-day notice before deportation, challenging the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act. This follows a Supreme Court order mandating a chance for migrants to contest removals in court, as deportations face legal scrutiny.

Updated: 22-04-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:36 IST
Judge Blocks Expedited Venezuelan Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Colorado has ordered the Trump administration to provide Venezuelan migrants with a 21-day notice before any deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, a statute historically reserved for wartime. The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, emphasizes the migrants' right to legal consultation, countering the administration's initial 24-hour notice proposal.

This legal development is a response to President Donald Trump's intensified deportation efforts, following his re-election campaign promises. Trump's administration has invoked the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the deportation of alleged gang members of Tren de Aragua, designated as a foreign terrorist organization, without standard immigration procedures.

Despite the administration's actions, the Supreme Court has mandated notices and opportunities for court challenges to be provided to affected migrants. The American Civil Liberties Union, advocating on behalf of detained migrants, pushed for a 30-day notice period, drawing parallels to World War II practices. Legal battles continue over the approach to Venezuelan deportations, with criticisms of due process violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

