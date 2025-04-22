Global Solidarity Rises: Nations Unite Against The Pahalgam Attack

Global outrage followed the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including two foreigners. This brutal incident prompted international condemnation and solidarity with India.

Prominent diplomats, notably Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar and Russian envoy Denis Alipov, conveyed their sympathies. Azar expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, assuring support for India's security forces. Similarly, Alipov condemned the heinous attack on tourists, reaffirming Russia's support in combating terrorism.

Reactions poured in from the European Union, Ukraine, and the United States. The EU's Ambassador Hervé Delphin, and Ukraine's embassy underscored the need for holding perpetrators accountable, while US Vice President J D Vance extended condolences during his visit to India, further strengthening international unity against terror threats.

