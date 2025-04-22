Left Menu

Global Solidarity Rises: Nations Unite Against The Pahalgam Attack

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, global leaders express solidarity with India. Envoys from Russia, Israel, the EU, and Ukraine condemn the attack while emphasizing support for India's fight against terrorism. US officials also conveyed condolences to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global outrage followed the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including two foreigners. This brutal incident prompted international condemnation and solidarity with India.

Prominent diplomats, notably Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar and Russian envoy Denis Alipov, conveyed their sympathies. Azar expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, assuring support for India's security forces. Similarly, Alipov condemned the heinous attack on tourists, reaffirming Russia's support in combating terrorism.

Reactions poured in from the European Union, Ukraine, and the United States. The EU's Ambassador Hervé Delphin, and Ukraine's embassy underscored the need for holding perpetrators accountable, while US Vice President J D Vance extended condolences during his visit to India, further strengthening international unity against terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

