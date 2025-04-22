Left Menu

Congress Urges Government Action Following Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack

The Congress Party has demanded government accountability and action following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left at least 26 people dead and several injured. The party calls for an all-party meeting as national leaders condemn the violence and emphasize unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:53 IST
Congress Urges Government Action Following Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, the Congress Party on Tuesday pressed the government for accountability, urging a call to action beyond 'hollow claims' of normalcy in the Union Territory.

The attack, described as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident, drew widespread condemnation from opposition leaders. They called for an all-party meeting to restore public confidence and ensure strong collective measures against future acts of terrorism.

Prominent Congress figures, including leader Sonia Gandhi, emphasized the necessity of building a unified stance against terror, declaring the attack 'a blot on humanity.' They issued heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and prayers for the injured, urging the government to fortify national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025