Congress Urges Government Action Following Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, the Congress Party on Tuesday pressed the government for accountability, urging a call to action beyond 'hollow claims' of normalcy in the Union Territory.

The attack, described as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident, drew widespread condemnation from opposition leaders. They called for an all-party meeting to restore public confidence and ensure strong collective measures against future acts of terrorism.

Prominent Congress figures, including leader Sonia Gandhi, emphasized the necessity of building a unified stance against terror, declaring the attack 'a blot on humanity.' They issued heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and prayers for the injured, urging the government to fortify national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)