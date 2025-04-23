Left Menu

Janasena Condemns Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Peace

The Janasena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. The party declared three days of mourning in Andhra Pradesh with initiatives such as candlelight vigils and human chains to protest against terrorism and promote peace.

  • Country:
  • India

The Janasena Party on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Party chief Pawan Kalyan announced a state-wide three-day mourning in Andhra Pradesh as a mark of respect for the victims.

In a party statement, Kalyan expressed profound grief over the attack, noting that terrorism has no place in a civil society. He instructed that party flags be flown at half-mast and revealed plans for nightly candlelight vigils during the mourning period.

The statement also announced plans for human chains on Friday to protest against terrorism and express solidarity with victims, underscoring the party's dedication to peace and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

