Tensions Rise as Ukraine Accuses China of Involvement with Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy claims Chinese citizens are involved in Russian drone production and suggests the theft of Chinese drone technology by Russia. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned China's ambassador to express concerns, while China denies military support to Russia and opposes political manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:43 IST
In a bold statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian forces of employing Chinese citizens in drone production facilities, further suggesting that Moscow may have illicitly acquired Chinese drone technology. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy highlighted deep-seated concerns over potential collaborations between Chinese citizens and Russian military advancements.

The allegations come amid revelations that China has allegedly supplied military aid to Russia, including weapons and gunpowder. Despite these claims, Chinese officials maintain their neutral stance, denying any direct involvement in supporting Moscow's military endeavors. Ukraine's unease over these developments has prompted diplomatic discussions with Chinese representatives, as Kyiv seeks to uncover the extent of any illicit activities.

As tensions escalate, the Security Service of Ukraine has been tasked with providing comprehensive information to China regarding these allegations. Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis called on Beijing to cease any support for Russia. Meanwhile, China reiterated its disapproval of what it termed politically motivated accusations, further complicating the diplomatic landscape between the involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

