Protests Erupt Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy led a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, urging action against Pakistan. Protesters, wearing black armbands and holding National Flags, gathered near the Ambedkar statue, echoing slogans like "Chup na baitho, Pakistan par hamla karo." BJP leaders also participated in the demonstration.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, accompanied by several party leaders and activists, staged a protest on Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding action against Pakistan. The demonstration featured slogans urging retaliation against Pakistan, as the crowd held National Flags and wore black armbands.
The protest took place near the Ambedkar statue by Hussain Sagar lake, where participants expressed solidarity with the victims. One of the key slogans was "Chup na baitho, Pakistan par hamla karo" (Don't sit quietly, attack Pakistan). Kishan Reddy, donned in black as a sign of protest, vowed that those responsible for the attack wouldn't go unpunished and hinted at governmental action against terrorists.
Reddy criticized Pakistan for resorting to terrorism amid its severe economic challenges, targeting tourists in India. As the BJP president in Telangana, he called for statewide protests against the terror activity. BJP MPs K Laxman, Eatala Rajender, and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also joined in the protest efforts.
