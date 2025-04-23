Left Menu

Protests Erupt Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy led a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, urging action against Pakistan. Protesters, wearing black armbands and holding National Flags, gathered near the Ambedkar statue, echoing slogans like "Chup na baitho, Pakistan par hamla karo." BJP leaders also participated in the demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:59 IST
Protests Erupt Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, accompanied by several party leaders and activists, staged a protest on Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding action against Pakistan. The demonstration featured slogans urging retaliation against Pakistan, as the crowd held National Flags and wore black armbands.

The protest took place near the Ambedkar statue by Hussain Sagar lake, where participants expressed solidarity with the victims. One of the key slogans was "Chup na baitho, Pakistan par hamla karo" (Don't sit quietly, attack Pakistan). Kishan Reddy, donned in black as a sign of protest, vowed that those responsible for the attack wouldn't go unpunished and hinted at governmental action against terrorists.

Reddy criticized Pakistan for resorting to terrorism amid its severe economic challenges, targeting tourists in India. As the BJP president in Telangana, he called for statewide protests against the terror activity. BJP MPs K Laxman, Eatala Rajender, and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also joined in the protest efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025