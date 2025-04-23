Tragedy and Tribute: Naidu's Solemn Return

In a somber return, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to pay his respects to JS Chandra Mouli, a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Mouli's remains will be received at Visakhapatnam at approximately 10 PM on Wednesday.

Mouli was tragically killed in the attack that claimed 26 lives at Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will personally collect Mouli's remains and is expected to meet with the grieving family at the airport.

The schedule continues as Naidu will then fly to Ammanabrolu village to pay homage to Veeraiah Chowdary, a TDP worker allegedly murdered recently. Following a five-day European vacation and subsequent meetings in New Delhi, Naidu's return to the state is marked by these heartfelt engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)