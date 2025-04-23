BJP Leaders Protest Pahalgam Attack, Target Pakistan

Left Menu

BJP leaders, led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, protested against the Pahalgam terror attack, criticizing Pakistan for its involvement. The demonstration took place at Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. Reddy emphasized the need for decisive action against the terrorists responsible for the attack, amid nationwide protests called by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, alongside several BJP leaders and activists, staged a protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday against the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The demonstrators, holding National Flags and wearing black armbands, voiced their anger at Pakistan, which they accused of being behind the attack.

Gathered near Ambedkar's statue at Hussain Sagar lake, the protesters expressed solidarity with the victims of the attack. Reddy, dressed in black as a mark of protest, assured that the government would take decisive action against the culprits.

Reddy criticized Pakistan's actions, calling them shameless given the country's economic woes, and urged for state-wide demonstrations against the terror attack. BJP MPs K Laxman, Eatala Rajender, and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were among those present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

