Crisis Averted: Hotel Staff Protects Tourists Amid Kashmir Terror Attack

A family from Maharashtra vacationing in Kashmir's Pahalgam was warned by hotel staff not to go sightseeing due to a terrorist attack at a tourist spot, Baisaran, which resulted in 26 deaths and several injuries. They canceled further travel, seeking government assistance to return home safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:22 IST
Crisis Averted: Hotel Staff Protects Tourists Amid Kashmir Terror Attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A family vacationing in the picturesque region of Kashmir narrowly avoided a potential catastrophe when their hotel staff intervened, preventing them from stepping out amid a deadly terrorist attack. The incident unfolded in Pahalgam's prime tourist spot, Baisaran, where attackers killed at least 26 people, predominantly tourists, and injured many more.

Nilesh Jain, a resident of Buldhana, Maharashtra, recounted his experience to a local news channel. He revealed that he and his family were in Pahalgam, following visits to Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Srinagar. They were preparing for a day of sightseeing when hotel staff warned them about active gunfire outside, prompting them to remain indoors.

Upon learning about the grim situation, the family decided to cut their tour short, requesting government assistance for a safe return home. Nilesh's brother Arun Jain, a journalist, noted that the tour included his own sons, highlighting the trip's multi-generational aspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

