Janasena Leads Andhra's Mourning: A Unified Stand Against Pahalgam Terror

The Janasena Party strongly denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In response, Party Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan declared a three-day mourning period across Andhra Pradesh.

He expressed profound sorrow over the incident, instructing that party flags be flown at half-mast. Candlelight vigils are scheduled each evening during this period statewide, with a special vigil led by Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar at the Janasena office in Mangalagiri.

Kalyan labeled the attack as 'inhuman and intolerable', emphasizing the terrorist act's incompatibility with civil society. He declared Janasena’s solidarity with the victims and commitment to peace, planning human chains to protest against terrorism and demonstrate unity.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, Rajahmundry MP, and Minister of State B Srinivas Varma condemned the attack, calling for national unity in combating terrorism.

