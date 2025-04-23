Unity Against Terror: Nation Stands United Post-Pahalgam Attack
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, urging national unity to combat terrorism. He advocated for an all-party meeting and emphasized the need for strong security measures to protect tourists in the region.
On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge denounced the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities. Calling it a direct assault on the Indian state, Kharge emphasized the need for national unity to combat the terrorist threat.
Kharge urged the government to utilize all resources to pursue the perpetrators and proposed an all-party meeting to address terrorism with a unified approach. Stressing the attack's severity, Kharge noted it as one of the most audacious acts since the Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000.
Reiterating the importance of cohesive action, Kharge called for justice for the victims and warned against divisive politics. He also highlighted the economic importance of tourism in Jammu & Kashmir and demanded enhanced security measures to restore tourists' confidence.
