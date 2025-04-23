Ukraine's Stance: Ready to Negotiate, Refusing Surrender
Ukraine has signaled a willingness to negotiate with Russia but remains firm on not surrendering any occupied territories. Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasizes the necessity of a full ceasefire while rejecting any agreement that might allow Russia to regroup for future attacks.
Ukraine is expressing readiness to engage in negotiations without conceding to surrender, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. This comes amid reports of a U.S. proposal for Ukraine to give up territories currently controlled by Russia.
Svyrydenko made it clear in a statement on the platform X that Kyiv will not enter into any agreements that would fortify Russia's position, allowing it to regroup and potentially launch future offensives with increased force.
She highlighted that a full ceasefire across all domains - land, air, and sea - is essential as an initial measure. However, if Russia opts for a restricted halt in hostilities, Ukraine is prepared to mirror that approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
