Ukraine's Stance: Ready to Negotiate, Refusing Surrender

Ukraine has signaled a willingness to negotiate with Russia but remains firm on not surrendering any occupied territories. Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasizes the necessity of a full ceasefire while rejecting any agreement that might allow Russia to regroup for future attacks.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine is expressing readiness to engage in negotiations without conceding to surrender, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. This comes amid reports of a U.S. proposal for Ukraine to give up territories currently controlled by Russia.

Svyrydenko made it clear in a statement on the platform X that Kyiv will not enter into any agreements that would fortify Russia's position, allowing it to regroup and potentially launch future offensives with increased force.

She highlighted that a full ceasefire across all domains - land, air, and sea - is essential as an initial measure. However, if Russia opts for a restricted halt in hostilities, Ukraine is prepared to mirror that approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

