Left Menu

Ajmer Sharif's Voice Against Violence: A Call for Peace and Action

The spiritual leader of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, condemned the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that violence contradicts Islamic teachings. He urged Prime Minister Modi to dismantle terrorism. Amidst heightened security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assessed the situation, with ongoing operations to apprehend the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:13 IST
Ajmer Sharif's Voice Against Violence: A Call for Peace and Action
Spiritual Head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The spiritual leader of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a 'painful' incident. In an interview with ANI, he stated that such acts have no place in Islam and reminded people of Prophet Muhammad's teachings that equate the killing of one innocent person to the murder of all humanity.

Syed Khan further criticized the use of religion as a justification for violence, urging accountability for those who tarnish the image of Islam. He made a fervent plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against terrorism, advocating for its eradication to prevent further loss of soldier lives.

In response to the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow to assess the security situation. He conducted an aerial survey and was briefed by security officials on the field. As one of the largest incidents since the repeal of Article 370, security forces have intensified their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025