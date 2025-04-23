Ajmer Sharif's Voice Against Violence: A Call for Peace and Action

The spiritual leader of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a 'painful' incident. In an interview with ANI, he stated that such acts have no place in Islam and reminded people of Prophet Muhammad's teachings that equate the killing of one innocent person to the murder of all humanity.

Syed Khan further criticized the use of religion as a justification for violence, urging accountability for those who tarnish the image of Islam. He made a fervent plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against terrorism, advocating for its eradication to prevent further loss of soldier lives.

In response to the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow to assess the security situation. He conducted an aerial survey and was briefed by security officials on the field. As one of the largest incidents since the repeal of Article 370, security forces have intensified their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)