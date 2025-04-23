Political Reactions Erupt After Tragic Pahalgam Attack

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked widespread condemnation across Uttar Pradesh, with political parties and social organizations uniting in their grief and outrage. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people, most of whom were tourists, has elicited a range of responses.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing the tragedy and showing a lack of genuine empathy. In a series of social media posts, Yadav accused the ruling party of failing to ensure adequate security measures in the region and publishing an insensitive advertisement about the tragedy.

Protests and tribute events were organized in several cities, including Lucknow and Varanasi, as a mark of respect for the victims. Religious and community leaders called for swift and decisive actions against the perpetrators, urging the central government to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)