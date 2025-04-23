India Vows Unyielding Stance Against Pahalgam Terror Attacks
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured a strong response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. India, steadfast in its fight against terrorism, vows not only to hunt down attackers but also those behind the scenes. A high-level meeting reviewed the situation, promising justice for the 26 lives lost.
The Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, has pledged a "strong response" to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, asserting that the nation cannot be intimidated by such acts of terror.
During his remarks at the annual Arjan Singh Memorial lecture, Singh emphasized that India will actively pursue not only the attackers but also those who conspired to orchestrate the attack from the shadows. This commitment comes in light of an attack that claimed 26 lives, leading to widespread condemnation domestically and internationally.
A high-profile meeting to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was convened just hours before Singh's address. The meeting included key defense figures and reviewed various aspects of the response, underscoring the nation's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Efforts to enhance combat readiness and tighten anti-terror operations were outlined as part of India's strategy going forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
