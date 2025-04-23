Left Menu

Tragedy in Paradise: Deadly Attack Shakes Kashmir

A terrorist attack in Kashmir resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, marking the worst civilian assault in India since 2008. The tragedy has reignited tensions between India and Pakistan, as Prime Minister Modi interrupts foreign visits to address the crisis and demands swift justice.

Updated: 23-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:55 IST
Tragedy in Paradise: Deadly Attack Shakes Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, Indian security forces commenced an extensive manhunt in Kashmir on Wednesday following a brutal attack that left 26 tourists dead. The assault, which occurred Tuesday in the picturesque Baisaran valley, represents the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai incident.

The attack posed significant challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, which has promoted the revocation of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status as a success. In response, Modi curtailed an overseas trip to urgently confer with national security and defense officials in New Delhi.

As the investigation continues, the little-known militant group 'Kashmir Resistance' has claimed responsibility, linking the incident to alleged demographic changes in the region. Meanwhile, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan, with India accusing Pakistan-backed groups of orchestrating such attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

