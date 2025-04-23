Lawmakers Challenge Justice Department Over Intimidation Tactics
Democratic lawmakers have criticized the U.S. Justice Department for using armed agents to deliver a warning letter to Liz Oyer, a fired employee expected to testify against the Trump administration. They condemned the action as intimidation, seeking accountability and records of officials involved in the incident.
Three Democrats, including Senators Adam Schiff and Cory Booker, and Representative Jamie Raskin, described the act as intimidation. They argued that the Justice Department's resources should not be used to threaten congressional witnesses.
The incident, involving U.S. Marshals delivering a letter to Oyer, came shortly before she was to speak at a hearing examining the Trump administration's actions. The lawmakers are seeking more information about the officials involved in the decision to send armed marshals.
