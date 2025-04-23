Left Menu

Lawmakers Challenge Justice Department Over Intimidation Tactics

Democratic lawmakers have criticized the U.S. Justice Department for using armed agents to deliver a warning letter to Liz Oyer, a fired employee expected to testify against the Trump administration. They condemned the action as intimidation, seeking accountability and records of officials involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:14 IST
Lawmakers Challenge Justice Department Over Intimidation Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from the U.S. Justice Department regarding its decision to dispatch armed agents to deliver a cautionary letter to a former employee. This employee, Liz Oyer, was fired and planned to testify about the Trump administration.

Three Democrats, including Senators Adam Schiff and Cory Booker, and Representative Jamie Raskin, described the act as intimidation. They argued that the Justice Department's resources should not be used to threaten congressional witnesses.

The incident, involving U.S. Marshals delivering a letter to Oyer, came shortly before she was to speak at a hearing examining the Trump administration's actions. The lawmakers are seeking more information about the officials involved in the decision to send armed marshals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025