Lawmakers Challenge Justice Department Over Intimidation Tactics

Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from the U.S. Justice Department regarding its decision to dispatch armed agents to deliver a cautionary letter to a former employee. This employee, Liz Oyer, was fired and planned to testify about the Trump administration.

Three Democrats, including Senators Adam Schiff and Cory Booker, and Representative Jamie Raskin, described the act as intimidation. They argued that the Justice Department's resources should not be used to threaten congressional witnesses.

The incident, involving U.S. Marshals delivering a letter to Oyer, came shortly before she was to speak at a hearing examining the Trump administration's actions. The lawmakers are seeking more information about the officials involved in the decision to send armed marshals.

