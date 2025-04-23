Left Menu

Farewell to a Transformative Pope: Pilgrims Flock to Rome for Final Goodbye to Pope Francis

Thousands of faithful gather in Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis, who died at age 88. His papacy brought significant changes to the Catholic Church. Many pilgrims expressed hope that his successor will continue his reforms. The pope's funeral will draw global leaders, including President Donald Trump.

Thousands of faithful have descended upon Rome to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, the beloved pontiff who passed away at the age of 88. Known for implementing transformative changes within the Catholic Church, Francis has left an indelible mark on the institution.

Catholics from around the world, including notable figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump, are set to attend his funeral on Saturday. Maria Pia Caruso, a devotee from northern Italy, expressed her admiration for the late spiritual leader, saying, "This pope has been really important. He has changed many things."

The influx of visitors is reminiscent of a larger pilgrimage coinciding with the ongoing Catholic Jubilee Year. As people pour into the Vatican, the streets of Rome are vibrant with devotion, signaling both a poignant farewell and a hopeful future for the global Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

