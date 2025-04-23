Left Menu

Urgent Call for Action: Congress Demands Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress leader P Chidambaram urges the government to intensify counter-terrorism efforts following the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in multiple casualties. Emphasizing the need for a resolute response, Chidambaram calls for consultations with political parties to address terrorism threatening national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:00 IST
In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Congress leader P Chidambaram has called upon the government to ramp up its counter-terrorism operations. The attack, targeting a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, claimed the lives of 26 people, predominantly tourists, on Tuesday.

Chidambaram highlighted the importance of consulting political parties to devise a firm response against escalating terrorism threats. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the act as cowardly and expressed condolences to the affected families, urging the government to ensure tourist safety in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party has demanded an immediate all-party meeting, criticizing the government for not providing adequate protection while claiming normalcy in the region. The attack is seen as a grave threat necessitating a unified and effective response.

