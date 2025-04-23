Urgent Call for Action: Congress Demands Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Congress leader P Chidambaram has called upon the government to ramp up its counter-terrorism operations. The attack, targeting a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, claimed the lives of 26 people, predominantly tourists, on Tuesday.

Chidambaram highlighted the importance of consulting political parties to devise a firm response against escalating terrorism threats. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the act as cowardly and expressed condolences to the affected families, urging the government to ensure tourist safety in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party has demanded an immediate all-party meeting, criticizing the government for not providing adequate protection while claiming normalcy in the region. The attack is seen as a grave threat necessitating a unified and effective response.

(With inputs from agencies.)