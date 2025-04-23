Demonstrating Strength: A Bold Stand Against Terrorism

Following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Wednesday that the moment has arrived for India to exhibit its might to Pakistan and address its domestic sympathizers decisively.

Sarma pointed out the killers asked victims their religion before executing them, specifically targeting Hindus. He emphasized the terrorists' indifference to social classes within Hinduism, saying, 'For Pakistan, there is no OBC, SC, and ST among Hindus.' The attack, occurring at Baisaran, left numerous tourists injured as well.

Among the deceased was Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local hero laid to rest in his Pahalgam hometown's graveyard, with prominent figures paying respects. Sarma believes Prime Minister Modi will manage Pakistan effectively, yet insists on confronting those dividing the nation from within.

(With inputs from agencies.)