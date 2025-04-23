Fed's Independence at Crossroads Amid Political Pressure

Amidst global economic turbulence, central bankers are casting a wary eye towards the U.S. Federal Reserve, an institution historically heralded as a bastion of monetary stability. With pressures mounting from various political quarters, notably from President Trump, the Fed's much-guarded independence could be teetering on the brink.

The potential erosion of this independence poses a significant concern. While other central banks globally may opt to cut rates in response to sluggish growth, the U.S. could be compelled to maintain tight monetary policies to fend off potential tariff-induced inflation. Such divergence might hike dollar funding rates, particularly impacting less-developed economies.

The implications of losing the Fed's autonomy are staggering. Since the 1980s, it has played a pivotal role in anchoring moderate inflation and ensuring liquidity during financial crises. As IMF and World Bank meetings spotlight these uncertainties, experts emphasize the crucial role of an independent central bank in managing inflation and responding to economic risks effectively.

