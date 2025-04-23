Tragedy Strikes: Gujarat Tourists Among Victims in Pahalgam Attack

The bodies of two Gujarat-based tourists, who were among the 26 victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam, arrived in Ahmedabad Wednesday night.

The victims, Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, were tragically killed in the horrific event on Tuesday.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Health Harsh Sanghavi paid their respects to the deceased at the Ahmedabad airport. The bodies will be transported to Bhavnagar, while Shailesh Kalathiya's body is expected in Surat later.

(With inputs from agencies.)