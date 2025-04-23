Unity in the Face of Terror: A Call to Stand Against Violence

The deadly terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been denounced as a direct assault on human values and India's integrity. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP's national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, called for unity in fighting such violent extremism.

The brutal attack, which left 26 dead and several injured, aimed to disrupt peace and instill fear. Reddy emphasized the need for a collective resolution to stand against such threats to national unity, underscoring the importance of maintaining harmony and courage.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with oversight by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, security agencies are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring a decisive and firm response to terrorism. Reddy appealed to all citizens to demonstrate resilience and solidarity in this hour of crisis.

