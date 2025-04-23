Left Menu

Unity in the Face of Terror: A Call to Stand Against Violence

The recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been condemned as a barbaric assault on humanity and Indian values. BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy urged citizens to unite against terrorism, as the government plans a strong response to this cowardly act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:39 IST
Unity in the Face of Terror: A Call to Stand Against Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The deadly terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been denounced as a direct assault on human values and India's integrity. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP's national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, called for unity in fighting such violent extremism.

The brutal attack, which left 26 dead and several injured, aimed to disrupt peace and instill fear. Reddy emphasized the need for a collective resolution to stand against such threats to national unity, underscoring the importance of maintaining harmony and courage.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with oversight by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, security agencies are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring a decisive and firm response to terrorism. Reddy appealed to all citizens to demonstrate resilience and solidarity in this hour of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025