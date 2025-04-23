Tensions Surface as Israel Opts for Low-Level Representation at Pope Francis' Funeral

In an unprecedented move reflective of strained bilateral ties, Israel has elected to send only its Vatican ambassador to the funeral of Pope Francis, a gesture that signals a significant diplomatic chill.

This development underscores the deteriorating relationship between Israel and the Vatican since the onset of the 2023 Gaza war, with the Vatican's previous critical stance on Israel's military actions contributing to the diplomatic tension. An Israeli government decision to delete a condolence message on social media also exacerbated the situation.

The reduced representation, contrasted with prior high-level delegations like that at Pope John Paul II's funeral, highlights persisting grievances. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, but reconciliation remains out of reach for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)