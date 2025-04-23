Left Menu

Stalemate in Crimea: Trump and Zelenskyy Clash Over Peace Talks

The ongoing tension between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy intensifies as they disagree on a peace proposal allowing Russia to retain control of occupied Ukrainian territory. US officials, European allies, and Ukrainian representatives continue to grapple with complex negotiations amidst ongoing conflict, as each party seeks a viable pathway to ceasefire and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:18 IST
Stalemate in Crimea: Trump and Zelenskyy Clash Over Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the conflict by refusing to concede Crimea to Russia. Trump's comments come as tensions rise over a proposed peace deal prioritizing territorial concessions.

Zelenskyy remains firm in his stance, rejecting any notion of ceding land to Russia, particularly Crimea, which he emphasized as Ukrainian territory. The discussions are part of broader negotiations involving US, European, and Ukrainian officials aiming for a ceasefire.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, an upcoming meeting initially planned for top US, British, French, and Ukrainian diplomats almost stalled, with US Vice President JD Vance highlighting a "moment of truth" in negotiations. Meanwhile, ongoing violence underscores the urgency for a resolution, with Ukrainian lives continually at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025