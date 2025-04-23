Stalemate in Crimea: Trump and Zelenskyy Clash Over Peace Talks

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the conflict by refusing to concede Crimea to Russia. Trump's comments come as tensions rise over a proposed peace deal prioritizing territorial concessions.

Zelenskyy remains firm in his stance, rejecting any notion of ceding land to Russia, particularly Crimea, which he emphasized as Ukrainian territory. The discussions are part of broader negotiations involving US, European, and Ukrainian officials aiming for a ceasefire.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, an upcoming meeting initially planned for top US, British, French, and Ukrainian diplomats almost stalled, with US Vice President JD Vance highlighting a "moment of truth" in negotiations. Meanwhile, ongoing violence underscores the urgency for a resolution, with Ukrainian lives continually at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)