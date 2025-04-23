Diplomatic Moves: Steve Witkoff Meets Putin for Ukraine Peace Talks
Steve Witkoff, envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the Ukraine conflict. Witkoff, who has engaged in multiple discussions with Putin, aims to broker peace and will visit Moscow for further negotiations this week, according to the White House.
In a bid to navigate the complex political landscape of Eastern Europe, U.S. President Donald Trump has dispatched his envoy, Steve Witkoff, to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Witkoff, already familiar with the Russian leader through previous discussions, seeks to explore viable pathways for resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The White House confirmed that Witkoff will head to Moscow this week, marking his fourth significant engagement with Putin, as efforts to bring peace to the region gain renewed momentum.
