J&K Government Addresses Harassment of Kashmiris After Pahalgam Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is coordinating with state governments regarding reports of Kashmiris facing harassment after the Pahalgam terror attack. Videos have surfaced on social media showing Kashmiri students feeling unsafe. Abdullah has called for immediate intervention and communication with other state leaderships.
In response to reports of Kashmiri individuals being harassed following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that his administration is actively engaged with state governments across India.
Abdullah assured that he is personally in communication with his fellow Chief Ministers, urging them to ensure the safety of Kashmiri residents in their jurisdictions.
The move comes as social media platforms have become inundated with videos depicting fearful Kashmiri students. This attack marks the deadliest incident in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
