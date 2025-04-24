Left Menu

J&K Government Addresses Harassment of Kashmiris After Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is coordinating with state governments regarding reports of Kashmiris facing harassment after the Pahalgam terror attack. Videos have surfaced on social media showing Kashmiri students feeling unsafe. Abdullah has called for immediate intervention and communication with other state leaderships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:45 IST
J&K Government Addresses Harassment of Kashmiris After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to reports of Kashmiri individuals being harassed following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that his administration is actively engaged with state governments across India.

Abdullah assured that he is personally in communication with his fellow Chief Ministers, urging them to ensure the safety of Kashmiri residents in their jurisdictions.

The move comes as social media platforms have become inundated with videos depicting fearful Kashmiri students. This attack marks the deadliest incident in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025