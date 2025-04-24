Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid heartfelt tributes to Bharath Bhushan, who was tragically killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Urging the central government to take firm steps to eliminate terrorism, Siddaramaiah expressed his deep condolences to the affected families and criticized the lapses in intelligence that allowed the attack.

Two tourists from Karnataka were among the victims of the brutal attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists confirmed religious identities before killing. Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan were shot dead in front of their families, a devastating blow to their loved ones and a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism.

The government has pledged financial support to the families of the deceased and is taking action to bring back tourists from Jammu and Kashmir. Minister Madhu Bangarappa will pay respects to Manjunath Rao, and efforts are underway to ensure such tragic incidents do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)