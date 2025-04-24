Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to Bharath Bhushan, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, and called for decisive action against terrorism, highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives, including tourists, due to intelligence failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:48 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Pahalgam Terror Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid heartfelt tributes to Bharath Bhushan, who was tragically killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Urging the central government to take firm steps to eliminate terrorism, Siddaramaiah expressed his deep condolences to the affected families and criticized the lapses in intelligence that allowed the attack.

Two tourists from Karnataka were among the victims of the brutal attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists confirmed religious identities before killing. Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan were shot dead in front of their families, a devastating blow to their loved ones and a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism.

The government has pledged financial support to the families of the deceased and is taking action to bring back tourists from Jammu and Kashmir. Minister Madhu Bangarappa will pay respects to Manjunath Rao, and efforts are underway to ensure such tragic incidents do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025