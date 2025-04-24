Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Unites in Grief: Vows Retribution for Pahalgam Attack

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the funeral of a businessman killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, vowing that Pakistan would be held accountable. A massive procession followed, with leaders and citizens paying respects, as the state mourned the loss and sought retribution for the terror act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:34 IST
Chhattisgarh Unites in Grief: Vows Retribution for Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, amidst a gathering of hundreds, pledged that Pakistan would face repercussions for the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The proclamation came during the funeral of Raipur-based businessman Dinesh Mirania, who was killed during the attack while celebrating his wedding anniversary in Kashmir.

Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Sai lent his shoulder to Mirania's coffin in an emotional display of unity as the large crowd chanted patriotic and anti-Pakistan slogans. Mirania's 18-year-old son Shaurya solemnly performed the last rites, lighting the funeral pyre as leaders from various political backgrounds came together in solidarity.

Sai announced that a road or square in Raipur would be named after Mirania as a tribute. He condemned the terrorists' actions as cowardly and reassured the public that Mirania's sacrifice would not be in vain, insisting that India would respond firmly to such acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025