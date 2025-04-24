Chhattisgarh Unites in Grief: Vows Retribution for Pahalgam Attack

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, amidst a gathering of hundreds, pledged that Pakistan would face repercussions for the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The proclamation came during the funeral of Raipur-based businessman Dinesh Mirania, who was killed during the attack while celebrating his wedding anniversary in Kashmir.

Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Sai lent his shoulder to Mirania's coffin in an emotional display of unity as the large crowd chanted patriotic and anti-Pakistan slogans. Mirania's 18-year-old son Shaurya solemnly performed the last rites, lighting the funeral pyre as leaders from various political backgrounds came together in solidarity.

Sai announced that a road or square in Raipur would be named after Mirania as a tribute. He condemned the terrorists' actions as cowardly and reassured the public that Mirania's sacrifice would not be in vain, insisting that India would respond firmly to such acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)