BJP's Fierce Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Thursday, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led a demonstration in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, subsequently leading to the brief detention of party president Virendra Sachdeva by police. Upon his release, Sachdeva declared that 'Pakistan-backed terrorism must end'. The protest, organized near the Pakistan High Commission, involved BJP leaders and the Anti-Terror Action Forum, who expressed their strong disapproval of Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism.

Protestors carried placards with slogans like 'Pakistan murdabad' (Down with Pakistan) and 'Aatankwad ke aage nahi jhukenge' (Will not bow down before terrorism). This demonstration followed the government's announcement to limit diplomatic staff at both Indian and Pakistani High Commissions to 30 each. Video footage from the protest showed security forces trying to disperse the crowd, as attempts to peacefully vacate the area were ignored.

Several BJP leaders, including MLA Satish Upadhyay and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, stressed the urgency for decisive international action. Vardhan urged the United Nations and the international community to label Pakistan as a terrorist state, capturing the frustrations of billions of Indians. Meanwhile, Satish Upadhyay described the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and declaring certain Pakistani diplomats as 'Persona non Grata' as a 'diplomatic surgical strike'. The Ministry of External Affairs' actions to suspend the treaty mark a firm stance against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)