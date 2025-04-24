Unity in Grief: Opposition Leader Stands by Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, visited the bereaved family of Bitan Adhikari, a victim of the recent Pahalgam attack, pledging support and pressing for financial compensation from both the central and state governments.

During his visit to the Baisnabghata residence in South Kolkata, Adhikari met with Bitan's wife, Sohini, and other family members, offering them support and the contact details of BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul and Rudranil Ghosh.

Adhikari stressed the importance of political unity in such times, urging a rise above politics to support the grieving family. He also called for the safety of tourists amidst reports of religious targeting by terrorists, and expressed confidence in the central government's response to the attack.

