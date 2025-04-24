Congress Blasts BJP for Exploiting Pahalgam Attack Tragedy

After the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Congress has launched a scathing criticism against the BJP. According to Congress leader Pawan Khera, the BJP is allegedly using the incident to create divisions within the country.

Speaking to the media outlet ANI, Khera expressed deep concern over the BJP's handling of the tragedy through its social media accounts. He stressed that this move is fostering hatred and polarisation at a time when unity is crucial.

The Congress Working Committee has condemned the attack, offering condolences to the victims' families, and calling the incident a direct assault on the values of the Indian Republic. As the Amarnath Yatra approaches, the Congress urges robust security arrangements to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

