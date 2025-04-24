Left Menu

Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, has led to strained relations with Pakistan. Key meetings and discussions among officials reflect the growing tension, with diplomatic and water management implications threatening to escalate the bilateral crisis further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:09 IST
Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant geopolitical move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a critical meeting with top officials and military leaders to strategize a response to India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. The move follows India's reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 casualties and led to the downgrading of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The suspension of the 1960 treaty further complicates the already fraught relations between the neighboring countries. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, criticized India's response as 'immature' and 'hasty,' citing a lack of evidence presented by India regarding the attack.

Diplomatic analysts caution that these actions could lead to a deepening of hostilities, reminiscent of past conflicts like the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot crisis. With the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and cancellations of existing visas for Pakistani nationals, efforts toward de-escalation may face additional hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025