Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

In a significant geopolitical move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a critical meeting with top officials and military leaders to strategize a response to India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. The move follows India's reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 casualties and led to the downgrading of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The suspension of the 1960 treaty further complicates the already fraught relations between the neighboring countries. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, criticized India's response as 'immature' and 'hasty,' citing a lack of evidence presented by India regarding the attack.

Diplomatic analysts caution that these actions could lead to a deepening of hostilities, reminiscent of past conflicts like the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot crisis. With the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and cancellations of existing visas for Pakistani nationals, efforts toward de-escalation may face additional hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)