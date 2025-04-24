Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
The recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, has led to strained relations with Pakistan. Key meetings and discussions among officials reflect the growing tension, with diplomatic and water management implications threatening to escalate the bilateral crisis further.
In a significant geopolitical move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a critical meeting with top officials and military leaders to strategize a response to India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. The move follows India's reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 casualties and led to the downgrading of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
The suspension of the 1960 treaty further complicates the already fraught relations between the neighboring countries. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, criticized India's response as 'immature' and 'hasty,' citing a lack of evidence presented by India regarding the attack.
Diplomatic analysts caution that these actions could lead to a deepening of hostilities, reminiscent of past conflicts like the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot crisis. With the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and cancellations of existing visas for Pakistani nationals, efforts toward de-escalation may face additional hurdles.
