Unity Under Siege: Responding to Terror in Pahalgam
In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari called for decisive action against those responsible. Describing the attack as an affront to India's unity, Patwari emphasized the nation's solidarity with its armed forces and stressed the need to quash such threats.
- Country:
- India
In light of the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has urged the Union government to take decisive action against those responsible. Patwari, speaking on Thursday, described the incident as an affront to the unity, integrity, and identity of India.
The attack, which claimed 26 lives including that of Indore's Sushil Nathaniel, ignited calls for resilience and solidarity. Patwari emphasized that the nation stands firmly with its armed forces in this testing time. He reiterated the Congress party's stance that such forces should be decisively crushed.
Calling the perpetrators 'mercenary terrorists' backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, Patwari dismissed any international conspiracies to undermine India's unity. The Congress leader's staunch remarks reflect a broader national resolve to confront and overcome terror threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Asserts Legacy of Sardar Patel Amid Ideological Clash
Congress Fires Back: Accuses BJP of Constitutional Dissonance
Trump Criticizes Congress Over Tariff Negotiations, Announces Pharma Tariff Plans
Congress Confronts BJP Over National Issues at 84th AICC Convention
BJP Slams Congress Over Sardar Patel Tribute as Political Stunt