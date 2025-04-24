Unity Under Siege: Responding to Terror in Pahalgam

In light of the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has urged the Union government to take decisive action against those responsible. Patwari, speaking on Thursday, described the incident as an affront to the unity, integrity, and identity of India.

The attack, which claimed 26 lives including that of Indore's Sushil Nathaniel, ignited calls for resilience and solidarity. Patwari emphasized that the nation stands firmly with its armed forces in this testing time. He reiterated the Congress party's stance that such forces should be decisively crushed.

Calling the perpetrators 'mercenary terrorists' backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, Patwari dismissed any international conspiracies to undermine India's unity. The Congress leader's staunch remarks reflect a broader national resolve to confront and overcome terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)