Zelenskiy Questions U.S. Pressure on Russia in Peace Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced skepticism on Thursday about the United States applying significant pressure on Russia as part of peace efforts. He assured that Ukraine would continue adhering to ally proposals, provided they did not contravene its constitution.

During a joint press conference in South Africa with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zelenskiy emphasized the challenging compromise made by Kyiv. He stated that Ukraine has consented to engage in talks with Russia, contingent upon the establishment of a ceasefire.

This dialogue took place against a backdrop of complex international negotiations, aiming to find common ground for peace in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)