Zelenskiy Questions U.S. Pressure on Russia in Peace Efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed doubts about U.S. pressure on Russia during peace efforts, stating Kyiv followed allies' suggestions without violating its constitution. Speaking with South Africa's President Ramaphosa, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's compromise in agreeing to negotiate post-ceasefire with Russia.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced skepticism on Thursday about the United States applying significant pressure on Russia as part of peace efforts. He assured that Ukraine would continue adhering to ally proposals, provided they did not contravene its constitution.
During a joint press conference in South Africa with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zelenskiy emphasized the challenging compromise made by Kyiv. He stated that Ukraine has consented to engage in talks with Russia, contingent upon the establishment of a ceasefire.
This dialogue took place against a backdrop of complex international negotiations, aiming to find common ground for peace in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Rules AP's White House Access Denial Unconstitutional
Congress Fires Back: Accuses BJP of Constitutional Dissonance
New Waqf Act is attack on freedom of religion, Constitution: Rahul Gandhi at AICC session.
Won't allow anti-Constitution forces to succeed; will fight every assault on federal structure like simultaneous polls: AICC resolution.
RSS' ideology is against Constitution, they want to control all institutions in the country: Rahul Gandhi at AICC session.