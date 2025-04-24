Assam CM Slams Congress: Calls for Unity Against Terrorism
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging attempts to divide Hindus by caste. Sarma urged unity among Hindus and Muslims against terrorism, emphasizing that the BJP government ensures safety for all religions. He accused some Assam residents of supporting Pakistan and highlighted BJP's achievements.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to divide Hindus along caste lines, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack where terrorists allegedly targeted victims based solely on their religion.
During a panchayat poll rally in Hojai, Sarma emphasized that there is currently no space for caste-based politics in the country and highlighted the BJP government's role in ensuring security for people of all religions. He stressed the importance of Hindus and Muslims uniting against terrorism.
Sarma further attacked Gandhi, claiming his efforts to segregate Hindus into various castes contradicted the unity needed to combat terrorism. Sarma also accused some Assam citizens of indirectly supporting Pakistan and warned of severe consequences for such actions.
