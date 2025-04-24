Left Menu

Senegal's Court Blocks Amnesty Law Revisions Amid Protest Fallout

Senegal's top court has rejected an amendment to the amnesty law that could have led to prosecutions over the deaths of protesters during 2021-2024 demonstrations. The court held that serious crimes couldn't be pardoned, upholding justice for the victims and causing mixed political reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:29 IST
Senegal's Court Blocks Amnesty Law Revisions Amid Protest Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The Constitutional Court of Senegal has dismissed an amendment aimed at modifying the amnesty law, which had initially pardoned offenses related to anti-government protests that resulted in over 60 deaths between 2021 and 2024.

Amendments approved by the parliament sought to exclude crimes like murder and torture from amnesty unless linked to public freedom or democratic actions. The court, however, ruled that such offenses were unconstitutional, maintaining them outside the purview of pardon.

The ruling elicited mixed responses. While opposition groups hailed the decision as a path to justice for victims, the ruling party Pastef noted frustration but acknowledged individuals could still pursue legal complaints for serious crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025