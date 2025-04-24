Senegal's Court Blocks Amnesty Law Revisions Amid Protest Fallout
Senegal's top court has rejected an amendment to the amnesty law that could have led to prosecutions over the deaths of protesters during 2021-2024 demonstrations. The court held that serious crimes couldn't be pardoned, upholding justice for the victims and causing mixed political reactions.
The Constitutional Court of Senegal has dismissed an amendment aimed at modifying the amnesty law, which had initially pardoned offenses related to anti-government protests that resulted in over 60 deaths between 2021 and 2024.
Amendments approved by the parliament sought to exclude crimes like murder and torture from amnesty unless linked to public freedom or democratic actions. The court, however, ruled that such offenses were unconstitutional, maintaining them outside the purview of pardon.
The ruling elicited mixed responses. While opposition groups hailed the decision as a path to justice for victims, the ruling party Pastef noted frustration but acknowledged individuals could still pursue legal complaints for serious crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
